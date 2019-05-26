  • WBZ TV

MILLBURY (CBS) – Lighting struck a tree on a golf course in Millbury overnight, resulting in some stunning pictures.

Firefighters responded to the Clearview Country Club at 4:43 a.m. Sunday morning after thunderstorms rolled through the area for a report of a tree on fire.

“The tree apparently took lightning strike during the night and was burning deeply on arrival,” the fire department said.

Photos shared hundreds of times on Facebook show embers burning bright inside the hollow tree. Commenters called it “strikingly beautiful,” while others found it a bit creepy and resembling “the gate to Hell.”

Lightning hit a tree in Millbury (Photo credit: Millbury Fire Department)

“Sad for the tree but awesome pictures,” one commenter wrote. “You never know what Mother Nature will do next!”

