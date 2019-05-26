Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – The recreational marijuana business is booming in Massachusetts. There are 18 pot stores up and running and dozens more getting close.
WBZ-TV political analyst Jon Keller sat down with Cannabis Control Commission Steven Hoffman to talk about the state of legalized pot in the Bay State.
“We’ve built a set of regulations that I think are well-conceived and very focused on ensuring public health and public safety,” Hoffman said.
In the full interview above, they discussed concerns about driving while high, social consumption of marijuana, police enforcement and making the cannabis business more diverse.