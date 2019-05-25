  • WBZ TV

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMMillion Dollar Mile
    9:00 PMRansom
    10:00 PM48 Hours
    11:00 PMWBZ News
    11:35 PMPhantom Gourmet
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Garden Remedies, Newton News, Recreational Marijuana

NEWTON (CBS) – A new recreational pot shop opened in Newton on Saturday – the first one in the state founded and led by a woman physician.

Garden Remedies on Washington Street has been providing medical marijuana since 2016 and recently got approval to be the state’s 16th marijuana retail store.

Garden Remedies opened its recreational pot shop in Newton on Saturday. (WBZ-TV)

“The one thing we are striving to do is have people live their best lives. And doing that is definitely by providing cannabis to people who weren’t otherwise being able to actually get it,” said General Manager April Clay.

Garden Remedies plans to open a dispensary in Marlborough soon.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s