NEWTON (CBS) – A new recreational pot shop opened in Newton on Saturday – the first one in the state founded and led by a woman physician.
Garden Remedies on Washington Street has been providing medical marijuana since 2016 and recently got approval to be the state’s 16th marijuana retail store.
“The one thing we are striving to do is have people live their best lives. And doing that is definitely by providing cannabis to people who weren’t otherwise being able to actually get it,” said General Manager April Clay.
Garden Remedies plans to open a dispensary in Marlborough soon.