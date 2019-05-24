BOSTON (CBS) – The Massachusetts Department of Public Health is looking into a suspected case of hepatitis A in a food service worker at a Tasty Burger in Boston.
A Tasty Burger spokesperson told WBZ-TV it’s an “isolated incident with one employee” at their Nashua Street restaurant at North Station. Tasty Burger has three restaurants in Boston and one in Cambridge.
“We are currently following the recommendations of the Boston Public Health Commission in an event like this. Per their advice, we are taking the proper precautions and steps. All Tasty Burger locations are open,” the company said in a statement Friday.
DPH said the risk to the public is “very low.”
Hepatitis A is a highly contagious liver infection. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, it is usually transmitted “person-to-person through the fecal-oral route or consumption of contaminated food or water.”
Symptoms include fatigue, low appetite, stomach pain, nausea, and jaundice. The CDC says those issues usually resolve within two months of infection.