Comments
SOUTHBORO (CBS) – A Southboro parent is facing charges after allegedly giving kids alcohol at an end-of-school-year party – sending at least one of them to the hospital for intoxication.
Manpreet Khurana, 51, will be charged with furnishing alcohol to a person under 21.
Police responded to the Lynbrook home early Thursday morning for an intoxicated underage person who was sent to the hospital for evaluation.
Five students from Southboro and Northboro were released to parents or a guardian. Police estimated that as many as 10 underage individuals may have attended the party.