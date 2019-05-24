



BOSTON (CBS/AP) — Celebrity chef Mario Batali is due in court in Boston Friday on a criminal charge that he forcibly kissed and groped a woman at a Back Bay restaurant in 2017.

Batali, 58, will be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court on a charge of indecent assault and battery.

According to a criminal complaint filed on April 4, the woman said she saw Batali at Towne Stove and Spirits on Boylston Street on March 31, 2017 and that Batali offered to take a selfie with her. She said Batali then groped her breasts, buttocks, and genitals, and kissed her repeatedly without her consent.

The woman initially filed a civil lawsuit last August, which has not been resolved. This is the first criminal charge against the celebrity chef resulting from several sexual harassment and assault allegations that crippled his career.

“Mr. Batali denies the allegations in both this criminal complaint and the civil complaint filed last August. The charges, brought by the same individual without any new basis, are without merit. He intends to fight the allegations vigorously and we expect the outcome to fully vindicate Mr. Batali,” his attorney Anthony Fuller said in a statement.

The woman’s attorneys said Batali “abused his celebrity status.”

“The criminal charges brought against him are independent of the ongoing civil lawsuit. Mr. Batali must be held accountable criminally and civilly for his despicable acts,” attorneys Eric Baum and Matthew Fogelman said in a statement.

“These kind of allegations are more serious because there is the possibility of criminal repercussions, which could include some jail time for him,” said WBZ-TV legal analyst Jennifer Roman. “If she is successful in the criminal case, then her civil lawsuit is almost a done deal.”

