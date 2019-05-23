Dan Gilbert Says Cavaliers 'Killed It' With Irving Trade; Thinks Kyrie Will Leave CelticsCavaliers owner Dan Gilbert said some really silly things about the Kyrie Irving trade, and then did a little tampering

Rafael Devers Is Destroying The Baseball Right NowThird baseman Rafael Devers is destroying baseballs for Boston, blasting his third homer in as many games Wednesday night in Toronto.

Red Sox Move Up Start Time Of May 29 Game Vs. Indians Because Of Stanley CupWith the Boston Bruins in the Stanley Cup Final, the Red Sox have bumped up the start time of their May 29 game against the Cleveland Indians at Fenway Park.

Michael Chavis Homers In 13th As Red Sox Beat Blue Jays, 6-5Michael Chavis got his team a win and his teammates some rest.

Charles Schwab Challenge: Can Justin Rose Defend At Colonial?Justin Rose aims to become the second golfer to win back-to-back titles at Colonial Country Club when the Charles Schwab Challenge tees off.