MARLBOROUGH (CBS) – A man from Marlborough came home from work and realized someone had been in his house while he was away. He wasn’t robbed, but he ended up pleasantly surprised.
Police told WBZ-TV the man called them on May 16 to report a breaking and entering. He said returned home the night before and noticed that someone had been in his house. But nothing was missing. In fact, it looked great. Several rooms in the house were cleaned and a bag of trash was left on the back step.
There were no signs of damage or that anyone had broken in. Police spoke with his neighbors and no one saw anything suspicious, so there are no suspects.
The homeowner, Nate Roman, told the Boston Globe he may have left his back door unlocked and a housekeeping service may have gone to the wrong house by mistake.
“It’s funny now, but didn’t feel funny at the time,” Roman told the paper.