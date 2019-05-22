BOSTON (CBS) — Roger Goodell was asked about a potential punishment for Patriots owner Robert Kraft on Wednesday, but the NFL commissioner avoided the matter.
Speaking with reporters at the league meetings in Florida, Goodell said he was treating Kraft’s solicitation of prostitution case like any other legal matter facing the league. The NFL is still gathering their facts and are waiting for the legal process to play out in court.
“I’m not going to speculate on discipline,” Goodell said. “Again, getting all the facts. But, yes, of course, we’ll be gathering our own facts and finding out what actually transpired, as we would with any case.”
Kraft, 77, was hit with solicitation charges in Palm Beach County, Florida in March after he was caught on camera visiting the Orchids of Asia spa. Kraft’s legal team recently scored a big victory as a judge granted their motion to suppress the video evidence, which allegedly showed Kraft and others engaging in sexual acts in the massage parlor. Prosecutors have appealed that decision, which will delay Kraft’s case in court.
The NFL likely won’t discipline Kraft until the legal matter is solved in court, meaning no potential suspension will be coming anytime in the near future.