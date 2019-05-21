Filed Under:Tewksbury News


TEWKSBURY (CBS) – Tewksbury firefighters were able to avoid a disaster with some quick work at a warehouse fire early Tuesday morning.

Flames broke out inside the building on Industrial Avenue just before 3 a.m. and they came dangerously close to four 250-pound propane tanks.

“Quite a bit of danger involved with that. Especially with the amount of fire that was impingement on that,” said Fire Captain Joe Kearns. “Crews that showed up here tonight did an excellent job knocking that fire down immediately, cooling down the tanks. Another crew went inside and knocked down the main body of the fire.”

The four propane tanks outside the warehouse were not damaged in the fire. (WBZ-TV)

The fire was out in about an hour. No one was hurt. It’s not clear yet how the fire started.

