Colonial Country Club: Hogan's Alley, Home Of The Horrible HorseshoeOne of the PGA Tour's classic venues, Colonial Country Club welcomes the Charles Schwab Challenge to Fort Worth.

Report: Patriots Tackle Jared Veldheer Will Retire From NFLThe stay for Jared Veldheer in Foxboro was very brief. Instead of playing for the Patriots, the veteran offensive tackle intends to retire.

Bruins To Hold Intrasquad Scrimmage On Thursday; Fans Can Attend For $20The Boston Bruins have a very, very long wait before the start of the Stanley Cup Final, so they're looking to stay sharp. They also want to see their fans again.

Report: Julian Edelman Getting Two-Year Contract Extension From PatriotsThe Patriots are taking care of their Super Bowl MVP.

Tom Brady Has Gotten Himself In Betting War With 'Jeopardy!' Champion James HolzhauerIt's well-known by now that 23-time "Jeopardy!" champion James Holzhauer is a gambling man. His attitude has apparently inspired Tom Brady to join the fray.