BOSTON (CBS) — Mass. State Police is asking the public their help as they search for a man wanted for kidnapping and raping a woman at knifepoint. Carlos Vizcaino, 33, has used multiple aliases to stay on the run for a year, State Police said.

Vizcaino is from the Dominican Republic but has previously claimed to be from Puerto Rico. In the past, he has gone by Luis Castro, Angel Maysonet, Luis Linares, and Carlos Vizcano. He has used multiple dates of birth and Social Security numbers.

According to State Police, “evidence suggests Vizcaino has used a New Hampshire license under the name Angel Maysonet during a prior interaction with police in Salem, N.H., as well as a Rhode Island license under the name Luis Castro and other identification under the name Luis Mateo Castro Linares during a previous interaction with law enforcement in East Providence.”

Vizcaino is described as a white Hispanic about 5’7″ and 185 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He has tattoos on his upper left arm and right shoulder along with scars on his forehead.

Early on May 31, 2018, police in New Bedford received a report of a woman with no clothes on running from a car. “Subsequent investigation by New Bedford detectives suggests that Vizcaino held the victim against her will at knifepoint for several hours and sexually and physically assaulted. The victim, who is in her mid-20s, forced her escape from his vehicle, where the assaults had occurred, and ran toward a stranger’s car,” said State Police.

Vizcaino was able to drive away.

A warrant has been issued charging Vizcaino with armed kidnapping with sexual assault; rape with the threat of bodily injury; and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Additionally, he has warrants from Lynn, Lawrence, Framingham and Plymouth District Courts for various motor vehicle violations. A warrant with similar charges for Angel Maysonet is out from a court in Salem, N.H.

Vizcaino has ties to Lynn, Lawrence, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, and Pennsylvania.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section at 1-800-527-8873.