Report: Patriots Tackle Jared Veldheer Will Retire From NFLThe stay for Jared Veldheer in Foxboro was very brief. Instead of playing for the Patriots, the veteran offensive tackle intends to retire.

Bruins To Hold Intrasquad Scrimmage On Thursday; Fans Can Attend For $20The Boston Bruins have a very, very long wait before the start of the Stanley Cup Final, so they're looking to stay sharp. They also want to see their fans again.

Report: Julian Edelman Getting Two-Year Contract Extension From PatriotsThe Patriots are taking care of their Super Bowl MVP.

Tom Brady Has Gotten Himself In Betting War With 'Jeopardy!' Champion James HolzhauerIt's well-known by now that 23-time "Jeopardy!" champion James Holzhauer is a gambling man. His attitude has apparently inspired Tom Brady to join the fray.

Report: Austin Seferian-Jenkins To Miss OTAs With Patriots This WeekTight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins will be a bit delayed in catching up to speed with his new team, as he will not be in attendance for OTAs in Foxboro this week.