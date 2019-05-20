BOSTON (CBS) — Michael Chavis’ glove cost the Red Sox two runs in the second inning on Monday afternoon. His bat made up for it just a few minutes later.
The Red Sox rookie continued his torrid stretch at the plate against the Blue Jays on Monday afternoon, taking Edwin Jackson deep for a two-run blast in the top of the third inning. It’s Chavis’ ninth homer of the season in just 26 games, and third in his last six games.
And like his other blasts this season, Chavis absolutely demolished the pitch:
He’s only 23, but Chavis is leaving no doubt that he belongs in the big leagues. He’s now up to 24 RBIs to go with his nine homers and .295 batting average for Boston.
Monday’s homer was timely, as Chavis mishandled a grounder to second off the bat of Billy McKinney in the bottom of the second inning. McKinney scored a few batters later on a two-run homer by catcher Luke Maile, tying the game at 2-2. Both runs were unearned for Boston starter David Price, but the lefty probably appreciated the rookie giving him a little more insurance shortly after his error.