BOSTON (CBS) – A couple seriously injured when part of an Allston building collapsed on them are suing the building’s owner.

Sonya Bandouil suffered multiple fractures of her spine, skull and leg when she was buried in bricks. A finger on the right hand of the 23-year-old classically trained pianist was amputated.

Her boyfriend, 25-year-old Alex Pankiewicz, was also injured in the concrete collapse on Harvard Avenue last November.

The damaged facade a day after it collapsed on Harvard Avenue in Allston. (Photo credit: Nick Giovanni – WBZ-TV)

Pankiewicz, along with passersby, helped free Bandouil who was trapped by the debris. Bandouil was hospitalized at Brigham and Women’s Hospital for 23 days and then transferred to Spaulding Rehab Hospital for another 65 days.

The couple claims the building’s owner, Moss Realty LLP, was negligent.

