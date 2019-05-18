  • WBZ TV

BOSTON (CBS) — The woman found dead on Fottler Road in Mattapan after a hit and run Thursday has been identified by police as 57-year-old Brenda Lee Keller of Boston.

On Friday, police released an image of a black sedan with tinted windows that is believed to be involved.

The driver was described as a black female with a heavy build, long hair and wearing a white shirt and black pants. Police said she was last seen walking away from the scene towards Tennis Road.

Boston Police are seeking information about a black sedan in connection with a Mattapan hit-and-run. (Photo credit: Boston Police Department)

Anyone with information is asked to call Boston Police Homicide Detectives at 617-343-4470. Anonymous tips can be given by calling 1-800-494-TIPS or texting ‘TIP’ to 27463.

