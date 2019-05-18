Comments
BOSTON (CBS) — The woman found dead on Fottler Road in Mattapan after a hit and run Thursday has been identified by police as 57-year-old Brenda Lee Keller of Boston.
On Friday, police released an image of a black sedan with tinted windows that is believed to be involved.
The driver was described as a black female with a heavy build, long hair and wearing a white shirt and black pants. Police said she was last seen walking away from the scene towards Tennis Road.
Anyone with information is asked to call Boston Police Homicide Detectives at 617-343-4470. Anonymous tips can be given by calling 1-800-494-TIPS or texting ‘TIP’ to 27463.