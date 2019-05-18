  • WBZ TV

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — A man on the Massachusetts State Police most wanted list in connection with the shooting of a woman during a robbery has been arrested in North Carolina.

Authorities say 21-year-old Aleczander Liriano, of Springfield, Massachusetts, was captured Friday afternoon outside a home in Wilmington, North Carolina.

Police allege Liriano shot the woman in her torso during a street robbery in Springfield on March 5. The victim was found lying in the street and was brought to a hospital. She survived.

Aleczander Liriano, who was wanted by Mass. State Police has been arrested in North Carolina (Photo Via Massachusetts State Police Facebook)

Officials say Liriano will be charged with armed robbery, assault and battery and discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building when he is brought back to Massachusetts.

It’s not clear if Liriano has a lawyer who could respond to the allegations.

