BROOKLINE (CBS) – A swastika was found scrawled on a sign at the Jewish Student Union at Brookline High School on Friday.

The school sent a letter to parents telling them a student came forward to report the anti-Semitic symbol.

“Anti-Semitic vandalism like this is a scary reminder that our work on fostering an inclusive, caring school community where all feel welcome is both ongoing and challenging,” said Anthony Meyer, head of school.

Leaders at the student union meet with students to teach about Judaism, discuss Israel advocacy, make new friends and share food.

The school has reported the incident to police and Anit-Defamation League.

