ROCKPORT (CBS) – Officials at the Massachusetts Department of Public Health are warning customers of Ray Moore’s Fish Shack in Rockport of a possible hepatitis A exposure.
The employee who worked from April 21- May 12 has been diagnosed with hepatitis A. Customers who dined during that time on cold or uncooked items such as salad, breads (including rolls and hot dog and hamburger buns), cold desserts, fruit or vegetable garnishes, condiments such as pickles and onions, chips and beverages containing ice should contact a doctor to receive treatment for possible exposure to hepatitis A.
Hepatitis A vaccine and hepatitis A immune globulin may be effective at preventing hepatitis A infection if administered within two weeks of exposure.
The early signs and symptoms of hepatitis A are fever, fatigue, loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and jaundice. The illness varies in severity, with mild cases lasting two weeks or less and more severe cases lasting four to six weeks or longer.
Hepatitis A virus is spread as a result of fecal contamination and may be spread from person to person through close contact or through food handling.
Customers who may have been exposed to the virus should wash their hands thoroughly after toileting and before food preparation to avoid any potential further spread of disease