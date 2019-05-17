BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Bruins have been idle since sweeping the Carolina Hurricanes on Wednesday evening in Raleigh. Now they finally know when they can get back to work.
With the Western Conference Final still playing out, the NHL released the schedule for the upcoming Stanley Cup Final.
For having the better regular-season record, the Bruins will have home-ice advantage, hosting Games 1 and 2, along with Games 5 and 7, if necessary. The rival team will host Games 3 and 4, along with Game 6, if necessary.
Now, all that’s left is to see if the Bruins will play the Sharks or the Blues.
The complete schedule for the Stanley Cup Final is below.
Game 1: Monday, May 27 at 8 p.m., in Boston
Game 2: Wednesday, May 29 at 8 p.m., in Boston
Game 3: Saturday, June 1 at 8 p.m., in San Jose or St. Louis
Game 4: Monday, June 3 at 8 p.m., in San Jose or St. Louis
Game 5: Thursday, June 6 at 8 p.m., in Boston**
Game 6: Sunday, June 9 at 8 p.m. , in San Jose or St. Louis**
Game 7: Wednesday, June 12 at 8 p.m., in Boston**
**if necessary