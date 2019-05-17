DURHAM, N.H. – An Uber driver is facing multiple charges after allegedly hitting a Durham, New Hampshire, police officer with his car and driving away.
According to Durham police, David Fournier, 42, of Middleton, was working for Uber when he was asked to move his parked vehicle from the travel lane on Main Street to a parking spot so he wouldn’t block traffic.
Police said Fournier drove a short distance down the road and then parked in the travel lane again.
Sergeant John Lavoie and Officer Emily Festa then approached Fournier and began issuing him a ticket.
Fournier allegedly drove into Sergeant Lavoie and sped away. Durham police pursued him in a high-speed chase into Newmarket, where he was taken into custody.
Sargeant Lavoie had some minor bruising and cuts and did not require medical treatment.