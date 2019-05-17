Filed Under:Brockton News


BROCKTON (CBS) – Manhole explosions knocked out power in downtown Brockton early Friday morning.

Several explosions from two manholes near School and Montello streets caused about 700 customers to lose electricity just after midnight, including City Hall, according to Mayor Bill Carpenter.

No one was hurt. National Grid cut power to several blocks downtown and several streets in the area are closed to traffic while repairs are done.

The manhole explosions knocked out power in downtown Brockton early Friday. (Photo credit: Mayor Bill Carpenter)

Once the issue is isolated power will be restored. Carpenter hopes that will be around 7 a.m.

There’s no word yet on what caused the explosions.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s