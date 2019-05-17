Comments
BROCKTON (CBS) – Manhole explosions knocked out power in downtown Brockton early Friday morning.
Several explosions from two manholes near School and Montello streets caused about 700 customers to lose electricity just after midnight, including City Hall, according to Mayor Bill Carpenter.
No one was hurt. National Grid cut power to several blocks downtown and several streets in the area are closed to traffic while repairs are done.
Once the issue is isolated power will be restored. Carpenter hopes that will be around 7 a.m.
There’s no word yet on what caused the explosions.