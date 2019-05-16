Duron Harmon Shares His Prediction For Game Of Thrones FinaleThe final season of Game of Thrones has a lot of friends arguing. That includes the best of friends in the New England Patriots locker room.

Patrick Peterson's Shot At Tom Brady Doesn't Look So Great Following Corner's PED SuspensionCardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson took a jab at Tom Brady during the Deflategate ordeal. He's likely regretting those four-year-old tweets on Thursday.

Bruce Arena Hopes To Elevate Revolution To Boston's Championship LevelBruce Arena was introduced as the new head coach and sporting director of the New England Revolution on Thursday, and he has just one goal in mind.

WWE Money In The Bank Predictions: Will Becky Lynch Keep Both Titles?WWE's Money in the Bank pay-per-view event this weekend sees Lynch defending two titles.

Preakness Stakes Preview: Bob Baffert Looks For Record-Breaking 8th Preakness Win With 'Improbable'The seven-time Preakness winning trainer has a chance to stand alone in history if Improbable can turn his 4th place Derby finish into a win this week.