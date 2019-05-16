Comments
BROOKLINE (CBS) – A man was allegedly mugged for his marijuana shortly after he bought it on Wednesday night.
According to Brookline police, the victim said he had left New England Treatment Access in Brookline and was walking home when a man riding a squeaky bicycle asked him for a cigarette. The victim said he didn’t have one and crossed the street.
The victim said the man followed him and, when the victim turned around, said: “Give me the weed or I will shoot you.”
The victim told police the man looked like he was holding a small pistol. When the suspect was distracted, the victim ran and called police.
Based on the victim’s description, police arrested Adrian Thomas, who will face charges of armed robbery and resisting arrest.