BOSTON (CBS) — The final season of Game of Thrones has a lot of friends arguing. That includes the best of friends in the New England Patriots locker room. The final season of the HBO epic has been a lightning rod of a topic of social media, with most fans miffed at the direction the series has gone over the last five episodes. Most fans are split regarding the events of the most recent episode, the penultimate episode of the series. That includes some of Harmon’s best friends in the New England locker room, Devin and Jason McCourty, who haven’t been as happy with the final season as he has.

“Devin and Jason, for whatever reason, they’re the harshest critics this year,” Harmon explained Thursday. “I understand this season is kind of rushed, and it’s not as good, obviously, as some of the other seasons. I think out of five weeks, man, they came in bashing every episode except like two. And I’m like, ‘Just relax, man. It’s the last season. Just enjoy it. It’s only ‘Game of Thrones.’ Just enjoy what we’ve got. Be happy and enjoy the show.'” As for what will happen in Sunday’s finale, Harmon shared his thoughts on Thursday (obviously, spoilers ahead):

“Honestly, I think Dany is going to die. I think Arya is going to kill Dany. I don’t know if she’s going to kill Grey Worm first and take his face and then kill Dany that way or what,” he said. “But I think what Dany did, I don’t think Jon is going to stand by her anymore. I don’t think Arya is standing by her, especially with Sansa probably pushing her out.”

Harmon has clearly put a lot of thought into this. He also made his pick for who will sit on the Iron Throne and rule Westeros when the series comes to an end: Sansa Stark.