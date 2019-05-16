BOSTON (CBS) – A 3-year-old bloodhound can no longer continue working with the Billerica Police Department’s K9 Unit after losing his leg to cancer, and now he’s in need of a loving home.
The MSPCA is looking for adopters for Blue, who had been a “prized member” of the force. He was diagnosed with a soft tissue sarcoma, a potentially lethal cancer, after police noticed a growth on his right front leg last month.
The department surrendered Blue to the MSPCA at Nevins Farm about a week ago, and veterinarians at the MSPCA’s Angell Animal Medical Center worked quickly to stop the cancer from spreading.
“Amputation would offer Blue the best chance of trying to cure this form of cancer,” said surgeon Nick Trout in a statement.
Blue may not be able to stay with the department now that he only has three legs, but he could make a great pet.
“He is a wonderful dog—well trained, friendly and social—and we think his new ‘tripod’ status makes him all the more adorable,” said Meaghan O’Leary, director of the adoption center at the MSPCA at Nevins Farm, in a statement.
Interested adopters can email methuenadoptions@mspca.org or come to the adoption center during open hours.