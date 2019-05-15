



BOSTON (CBS) – A Boston police officer was hit by a car while running after a man in Roxbury Wednesday.

Authorities said the officer, who has not been identified, was struck on Washington Street at about 10:37 a.m. He was rushed to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

According to witnesses, the officer was chasing the man down the sidewalk when he ran across the street. The officer followed and was hit by a car.

“It was pretty bad,” said Larry Davis, a public works employee who witnessed the incident. “The officer landed on the hood of the vehicle and rolled off onto the ground.”

“They just went running across the street and the car just came from behind. He was going straight and the other car just came, and he hit him, the police officer,” said Danny Rojas, who witnessed the incident.

Boston police said the officer was pursuing Wilfredo Burgos, 39, of Roxbury, who had several warrants out for his arrest.

As the officer gave chase across Washington Street, he passed behind a large truck, and was hit by a car. Burgos was also struck by the car. The officer suffered serious, but not life-threatening, injuries. Burgos suffered minor injuries.

Neighbors say the officer who was hit frequently patrols the area and is liked by the community.

“I’ve actually seen him going from store to store, working with the community, and it’s unfortunate it happened,” Davis said.

No citations have been issued to the driver of the car.

Burgos will face charges of resisting arrest and assault and battery on a police officer as well as other charges relating to existing warrants.

Washington Street was closed between School Street and Egleston Square after the incident but opened again just after noon.

The site of the accident is about a mile-and-a-half from where another Boston police officer was struck by a vehicle last week.