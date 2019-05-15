Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – Some people just have all the luck. A husband and wife from Lakeville are celebrating their third $1 million win in five years on a scratch ticket from the Massachusetts State Lottery.
The Lottery said Janet Pflaumer-Phillips claimed her $1 million prize Monday after striking it rich on the new “Diamond Millions” $30 instant ticket.
She bought the ticket at A&A Petro on West Grove Street in Middleboro.
Her husband Kevin won $1 million prizes in April 2014 and September 2016. He bought his winning tickets at Trucchi’s Supermarket in Middleboro and Shaw’s in Canton.
Janet said she plans to use the money to help her friends and family. There are still 78 $1 million prizes in the “Diamond Millions” game.
This is some kind of scam if I’ve ever seen one! Who has that kind of luck and they even say their names so it looks legit. The big prizes are all hooked up, it’s been proven. While poor people hang their hopes and dreams on these news stories thinking they have a chànce to win!!!!!