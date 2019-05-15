WATCH LIVE:10 am: New England Revolution Introduce New Coach Bruce Arena
  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWBZ News
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
By Dr. Mallika Marshall
Filed Under:Cancer, DNA Research, Northern Arizona University


BOSTON (CBS) – Being overweight increases your risk of cancer, but it turns out this is not always the case in the rest of the animal kingdom. Whales, for example, rarely get cancer, and researchers from Northern Arizona University wanted to know why.

Despite being big and blubbery, whales rarely develop or die from cancer, unlike humans and other mammals like cats and dogs. The same is true for elephants.

To find out why, researchers studied the DNA of skin samples taken from a female humpback whale off the coast of Massachusetts. Her name is Salt, and scientists have been studying her for decades.

They found that whales like Salt experience fewer DNA mutations over time as compared with other mammals, have “housekeeping” genes that help repair cell damage, and have extra tumor suppressor genes that help prevent cancer from forming.

They’re hoping this knowledge will help scientists develop drugs to prevent and treat cancer in humans.

Dr. Mallika Marshall

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s