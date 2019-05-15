LAWRENCE (CBS) – A North Andover woman is charged with offering illegal silicone face and buttocks injections.
According to the Massachusetts U.S. Attorney’s Office, Gladys Aracelli Ceron, 71, is charged with one count of delivery for pay of an adulterated or misbranded device received in interstate commerce.
Authorities say Ceron has been buying “gluteal material” from Flordia for more than years. While executing a federal search warrant, agents seized bottles of silicone oil, which is sometimes used as a cosmetic filler, and syringes filled with the oil. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) warns the oil can travel through blood vessels and cause a stroke, death or permanent disfigurement.
Using a cooperating witness, federal agents a recorded meeting in May 2018, where Ceron allegedly told the cooperating witness that she charges $500 for buttock injections and $60 for each wrinkle-filling injection. Authorities say a records check did not reveal a medical license for Ceron or an indication that she was a registered medical professional.
Members of the public who believe they may be a victim of this crime should contact usama.VictimAssistance@usdoj.gov.