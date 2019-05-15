WATCH LIVE:10 am: New England Revolution Introduce New Coach Bruce Arena
AUBURN, N.H. (CBS) — The man whose body was found in an Auburn, New Hampshire, transfer station has been identified.

Police say the man was William Bradley, 36. The state’s chief medical examiner said Bradley died from traumatic asphyxia.

Authorities say a body was found at a waste transfer station in Auburn, New Hampshire (WBZ-TV)

Police are still investigating how the asphyxiation occurred.

Bradley’s last-known whereabouts may be Nashua or Manchester.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Stephen Sloper of the New Hampshire State Police at 603-223-4381 or stephen.sloper@dos.nh.gov.

