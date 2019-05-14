



BOSTON (CBS) – The next phase in the Tobin Bridge project is underway and drivers can expect heavy delays.

A two-year construction project on the bridge began back on April 1. The second phase of construction began Tuesday morning.

One lane will now be closed on the southbound side of Route 1 in Chelsea, through the Chelsea curves to the Tobin Bridge.

The existing lane closures on the northbound side will be expanded and stay in place for two years.

In an effort to ease traffic, the HOV lane on Interstate 93 south between Medford and the Zakim Bridge will be open to all drivers.

⚠️ COMMUTER ALERT ⚠️

Starting THIS MORNING @MassDOT is closing 1 of 3 southbound lanes on Route 1 in #Chelsea. All 3 Tobin southbound lanes are open. We’re on the road this morning giving you a live look at the changes. Graphic from: @JacqueGoddard #wbz pic.twitter.com/I4qAtvkrIj — Anna Meiler (@AnnaMeiler) May 14, 2019

MassDOT is also suggesting drivers leave their cars and take advantage of the extra MBTA Blue Line trains, use the Silver Line bus service or the commuter rail and, if you have the option, change your schedule.

The work is expected to be done by 2021.

For more information, visit the MassDOT website.