



ATTLEBORO (CBS) – A wish fulfilled for an Attleboro third grader, when President Trump responded to a letter the little guy sent to the White House. It was all part of a school assignment, and on this one he gets an A+.

“I was looking at some birthdays of the presidents and we found Donald Trump’s,” said soon to be 9-year-old Adam Turner, a student at Studley Elementary School. He was more than pleasantly surprised when he learned that Donald Trump’s birthday is June 14th. “I said, that’s the same one as mine.”

That’s right, both of them were born on June 14th, albeit 64 years apart. “Me and him, we have a lot in common,” Adam said.

“We were learning about the parts of the letter, and how to address an envelope,” explained Adam’s teacher Bertie Larouche.

So when she assigned the class to write a letter, Adam had a great idea. “I writed to the President,” he told us.

“Most of the kids wrote to grandparents and aunts and uncles, and most of them heard back in two or three weeks,” said Mrs. Larouche.

But not Adam. He waited and waited to hear back from the White House. Every day he went to the main office to see if a letter arrived. “And for six months there was no letter in the office,” his teacher said.

But Adam didn’t give up hope and last Friday it happened, a letter arrived from President Trump addressed to Adam.

Adam read us a bit. “I always enjoy hearing from young Americans like you.”

The third grader was thrilled. “I want to be just like him when I grow up.”

And it’s not over. On Tuesday, Adam wrote his second letter to the president. “Dear Mr. President, thank you for writing me back,” Adam read out loud to us.

Adam is inspired. He wants to grow up to be president.

“Me and him, we’ll make a better future.”