BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Celtics will have three picks in this summer’s NBA Draft.

While there was chaos everywhere else in Tuesday night’s NBA Draft Lottery, things pretty much played out as expected for the Celtics. They already had the 20th and 22nd overall picks heading into Tuesday night, and added the 14th overall selection when the Ping Pong balls stopped bouncing and all the room temperature envelopes were opened.

The Celtics receive the 14th pick from the Sacramento Kings to complete their 2017 pre-draft trade with the Philadelphia 76ers, when they sent the No. 1 overall pick to Philly (used to draft Markelle Fultz) for the third overall pick (Jayson Tatum) and this year’s Kings pick. Had the Kings jumped to the No. 1 pick on Tuesday, it would have went to Philly. Luckily for Boston, that did not happen.

Celtics Picks In 2019 NBA Draft

No. 14 (from Sacramento via Philadelphia)

No. 20 (from L.A. Clippers)

No. 22 (own pick)

While it would have been great if that Kings pick was No. 2 overall, the Celtics did get one of their wishes on Tuesday. They did not receive the Memphis Grizzlies’ pick, which was top-8 protected. In a relatively weak draft, picks 9-12 aren’t all that appealing as trade bait. Boston will now either get Memphis’ first-round pick next season (top-6 protected) or their 2021 selection, which carries no protection. The great unknown with that pick makes it much more appealing should Danny Ainge dangle it in trade offers this summer.

The Grizzlies were one of the lucky teams on Tuesday night, jumping up to the No. 2 overall pick. The New Orleans Pelicans received the No. 1 overall pick and the rights to take Duke’s Zion Williamson, while the New York Knicks dropped to No. 3.

Full 2019 NBA Draft Lottery Results

1. New Orleans Pelicans

2. Memphis Grizzlies

3. New York Knicks

4. Los Angeles Lakers

5. Cleveland Cavaliers

6. Phoenix Suns

7. Chicago Bulls

8. Atlanta Hawks

9. Washington Wizards

10. Atlanta Hawks (from Dallas)

11. Minnesota Timberwolves

12. Charlotte Hornets

13. Miami Heat

14. Boston Celtics (from Sacramento)