



BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Bruins did not control the pace of play for much of Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Final. But with sturdy goaltending and some timely scoring, the Bruins held on for a 2-1 win on Tuesday night in Raleigh.

With the win, the Bruins now own a 3-0 series lead. They need just one more win to punch their ticket to the Stanley Cup Final.

Tuukka Rask made 35 saves in the win. Curtis McElhinney, starting in net for Carolina in place of Petr Mrazek, stopped 29 of 31 shots.

The game was tied 0-0 through the first 20 minutes, after some questionable officiating kept the Bruins in the penalty box more than the visitors would have preferred.

The Bruins were the first to crack the scoreboard, and it was their fourth line that combined to notch the game’s first tally just 1:21 into the second period. Sean Kuraly sent a backhand feed to Joakim Nordstrom, who connected with the tape of Chris Wagner’s stick on the doorstep for the redirect goal.

Boston doubled its lead five minutes later, when Brad Marchand skated into the slot on a power play and sent a backhand toward net from in close. The shot deflected off Calvin de Haan’s hand and found its way past McElhinney.

The Hurricanes finally got on the scoreboard with their 25th shot of the night — an unobstructed slap shot from de Haan that squeaked between the pads on Rask’s five-hole.

Game 4 will be played Thursday night in Raleigh.