



ROCKLAND (CBS) – An armed robbery led to a police standoff at a home in Rockland Tuesday afternoon. The suspect eventually surrendered, walking out of the home with a baby in his arms. Police believe the suspect may be linked to a similar crime earlier this month.

Police say because of that recent armed robbery, they were close to the Church Street area and able to quickly respond when someone called 911.

“It was just totally unbelievable,” said neighbor Cheryl Gallagher. She watched as Rockland Police, then eventually the regional SWAT team surrounded 57 Church Street Tuesday afternoon.

It’s the home she grew up in. She now lives a few doors down. “I even tried looking out my window and they yelled at me told me to close the window,” she said.

Rockland Police say a suspect they were looking for was seen going to the third floor of the building. He was wanted in connection to an armed robbery of a person sitting inside their car on Howard Street.

Police believed a second suspect was also on the third floor. They evacuated the lower apartments and told residents within a two block radius to shelter in place.

“For officer safety reasons, for people in the area, for safety reasons we wanted to lock it down quickly,” said Rockland Police Chief John Llewelyn.

Police say both suspects surrendered peacefully. One was carrying an infant at the time. Other kids also safely made it out of the apartment.

Police have arrested 19-year-old Ivan Andujar. The second suspect, his 17-year-old brother, is not being charged.

“They did a great job today you got to give it to them,” Gallagher said.

Andujar is charged with armed robbery. He’ll be in Hingham District Court Wednesday.