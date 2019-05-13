SALEM (CBS) — A jury began deliberations Monday in the trial of 18-year-old Mathew Borges, who is charged with beheading Lee Manuel Viloria-Paulino in November 2016.
Borges is accused of killing Viloria-Paulino, a classmate at Lawrence High School when they were sophomores in 2016. Viloria-Paulino was last seen alive on Nov. 18, 2016, when Borges told police they smoked pot together. His body was found on Dec. 1. 2016.
During closing arguments Monday morning, defense attorney Ed Hayden said there’s not enough evidence to convict his client.
But prosecutor Jay Gubitose told the jury every piece of evidence points to Borges, citing text messages and social media posts where Borges referenced killing someone.
“These aren’t coincidences ladies and gentlemen, this is evidence,” said Gubitose.
A jury of eight men and four women were sent to deliberate Borges’s fate at 11:45 a.m. Monday.
Borges, who was 15 at the time, is being tried as an adult.