DEDHAM (CBS) — A union representing Macy’s workers has voted unanimously to authorize a strike if necessary Sunday. The UFCW Local 1445 represents almost 1,000 Macy’s workers from stores in Boston, Peabody, Natick, Braintree, and Warwick, R.I.
According to the union, contract talks have been going on for over four months.
Sunday’s meeting established that if the department store fails to come to an agreement with the union quickly, workers will move to strike.
“Local 1445 Macy’s members want to continue to serve the customers and communities their stores are in while at the same time share in the company’s continued success they’ve helped create, and gain improvements in affordable healthcare and costs of living,” said a statement from Local 1445.