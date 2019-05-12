History Strongly Suggests That Bruins Will Be Playing In Stanley Cup FinalIf the past is any indication, then it's only a matter of time before you can make your plans to watch the Bruins play for the Stanley Cup.

Bruins Offense Fueled By Unlikely Sources In Matt Grzelcyk, Connor CliftonWhile the defensive duo of Matt Grzelcyk and Connor Clifton may not have been brought up too often as impactful offensive players prior to the series starting, they certainly played an important part of the Bruins' blowout win over the Hurricanes in Game 2.

Bruins Blow Out Hurricanes To Take 2-0 Lead In Eastern Conference FinalThe Boston Bruins are now just two wins away from the Stanley Cup Final. And they arrived there with authority.

Brad Marchand Mocks Hurricanes Captain Justin Williams For Taking PenaltyDespite a long list of acts done on the ice to irritate and agitate opponents, he still finds someone to fall for his tricks on a regular basis.

Martinez 2 HRs, Chavis 5 RBIs As Red Sox Pound M's 11-2The Boston Red Sox beat the stumbling Seattle Mariners 11-2 to complete a three-game sweep Sunday at soggy Fenway Park.