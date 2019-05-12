Comments
BOSTON (CBS) — Even in mid-May, it seems that winter still has a small hold on New England.
Mass. State Police reduced the speed limit on the Mass. Pike Sunday due to snow and ice on the road.
From mile mark 44 to the New York border, the speed was reduced to 30 mph. State Police said MassDOT was also treating the roads.
Pictures from Blandford showed snow swirling and even sticking to the side of the road.
Even further down the Pike, westbound lanes were temporarily shut down at the 27.4-mile mark but it has since reopened.