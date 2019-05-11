BOSTON (CBS) — Police say three people were injured after a drunk driver hit them while they were in a crosswalk in Boston Friday. Michael Watkins, 64, of Roxbury, was arrested a short ways from the crash scene.
Officers responded to the intersection of Columbus Avenue and Clarendon Street around 11:55 p.m. Two women and one man “stated they were in the crosswalk when the operator beeped at them before accelerating, striking all three of the victims,” said police.
Watkins then allegedly drove off. Police found him on Tremont Street. “While speaking with the operator, officers smelled a strong odor of alcohol emanating from the suspect’s breath,” police said. He was then arrested.
The victims were treated at a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Watkins was charged with three counts of assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon, three counts of leaving the scene with personal injury, and operating under the influence. He is expected to be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court.