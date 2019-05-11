Comments
BOSTON (CBS) — Julian Edelman officially graduated from college Saturday. The Patriots receiver got his diploma alongside 5,306 other Kent State University graduates.
Edelman left the school a decade ago to play for the NFL.
During his two years at Kent State, Edelman played quarterback, throwing for 30 touchdowns and 4,997 yards for the Golden Flashes.
Edelman’s degree was in Integrative Studies.
Fellow Patriots player Tom Brady poked fun at Edelman on Twitter saying: “Congrats on 14 years of college!!! That’s got to be another record you set!!”
