  • WBZ TV

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMPGA Tour Golf
    6:00 PMWBZ News
    6:30 PMCBS Weekend News
    7:00 PMWheel of Fortune
    7:30 PMJeopardy!
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Boston News, Julian Edelman, New England Patriots


BOSTON (CBS) — Julian Edelman officially graduated from college Saturday. The Patriots receiver got his diploma alongside 5,306 other Kent State University graduates.

Edelman left the school a decade ago to play for the NFL.

During his two years at Kent State, Edelman played quarterback, throwing for 30 touchdowns and 4,997 yards for the Golden Flashes.

Julian Edelman celebrates after he received his diploma from Kent State University Saturday (Photo Courtesy: Kent State University)

Edelman’s degree was in Integrative Studies.

Fellow Patriots player Tom Brady poked fun at Edelman on Twitter saying: “Congrats on 14 years of college!!! That’s got to be another record you set!!”

Comments
  1. Man of many thoughts says:
    May 11, 2019 at 3:52 pm

    Congratulations! I just completed my Patriots super bowl collage. love it.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s