WORCESTER (CBS) – Students at Doherty Memorial High School got a surprise Friday afternoon as they were leaving school. A deer leaped about 4 feet through a window and into the school’s main office.
This happened shortly after school dismissal and students were already on their buses. Several of the students caught the action on video.
Worcester police said there was one staff member in the office and she was not injured. She was able to get out of the office and shut the door, containing the deer to the office.
No students were in the school at the time.
Unfortunately, the deer broke at least two legs and had to be euthanized.