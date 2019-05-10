Comments
BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots have signed four of their draft picks ahead of the start of Friday’s rookie minicamp in Foxboro.
The Patriots agreed to deals with second-round cornerback Joejuan Williams (via NESN’s Doug Kyed), third-round offensive tackle Yodny Cajuste (Via Boston Sports Journal’s Miguel Benzan), fourth-round quarterback Jarrett Stidham (via The Boston Globe) and fifth-round defensive lineman Byron Cowart (via The Athletic’s Nick Underhill).
The Patriots are not close to signing first-round wide receiver N’Keal Harry (who was introduced at Gillette Stadium on Thursday) and third-round edge rusher Chase Winovich, according to the Globe.
This weekend’s rookie minicamp will run through Sunday.