Filed Under:Boston News, jarrett stidham, joejuan williams, Local TV, New England Patriots, NFL Draft, Sports News


BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots have signed four of their draft picks ahead of the start of Friday’s rookie minicamp in Foxboro.

The Patriots agreed to deals with second-round cornerback Joejuan Williams (via NESN’s Doug Kyed), third-round offensive tackle Yodny Cajuste (Via Boston Sports Journal’s Miguel Benzan), fourth-round quarterback Jarrett Stidham (via The Boston Globe) and fifth-round defensive lineman Byron Cowart (via The Athletic’s Nick Underhill).

The Patriots are not close to signing first-round wide receiver N’Keal Harry (who was introduced at Gillette Stadium on Thursday) and third-round edge rusher Chase Winovich, according to the Globe.

This weekend’s rookie minicamp will run through Sunday.

