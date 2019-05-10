BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots made another move to bolster their wide receiver corps on Friday, reportedly signing veteran wide out Dontrelle Inman.
Inman has played in 58 games over his five NFL seasons, split between the San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers, Chicago Bears and Indianapolis Colts. The 6-foot-3, 205-pound receiver has 158 career receptions for 2,101 yards and 11 touchdowns, with his best season coming in 2016 as a member of the Chargers, hauling in 58 catches for 810 yards and four touchdowns.
Last season for the Colts, Inman recorded 28 receptions and three touchdowns, adding another eight receptions for 101 yards and a touchdown in Indianapolis’ two playoff games.
Inman went undrafted out of Virginia in 2011 and signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars as a free agent, but did not make the team. He spent his next two years in the CFL, winning a Grey Cup with the Toronto Argonauts. Inman even handled punting duties in Toronto when their punter went down with an injury, which was likely at the back of Bill Belichick’s mind when they signed him.
With Inman now in the mix, the Patriots’ wide receiver depth chart consists of Julian Edelman, Demaryius Thomas, Phillip Dorsett, 2019 first-round pick N’Keal Harry, Braxton Berrios, Maurice Harris, Damoun Patterson, Ryan Davis, Xavier Ubosi and Jakobi Meyers. Josh Gordon has also signed his restricted tender and will be part of the mix if he is reinstated from his indefinite suspension from the NFL.