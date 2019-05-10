Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – Police have arrested a man they say started an argument with a group of people at the MBTA’s Park Street station and then tackled a woman to the ground shortly after midnight Friday morning.
Loudon Fruth, 27, of Boston, is alleged to have approached a group of people and started an argument with them. According to an officer who was patrolling the Boston Common across the street, Fruth then approached a woman, tackled her to the ground and landed on her. Fruth then allegedly stood up and chased the others in the group before he was taken into custody.
People in the group said they didn’t know Fruth and that the alleged attack was unprovoked.
There is no information on whether charges will be filed.