  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWBZ News
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Dwyan Morgan, Laser, New England Patriots, NFL, Sports News, Tom Brady


By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston

BOSTON (CBS) — The Missouri man who shined a laser into Tom Brady’s eyes in an attempt to distract the Patriots quarterback during the AFC Championship Game regrets doing what he did. But he doesn’t feel sorry about it.

Dwyan Morgan, who was cited by police for disturbing the peace, told Inside Edition that he had a few too many beers that night and believes he “shouldn’t have done it.” That being said, the 64-year-old man had no interest whatsoever in apologizing to Tom Brady or the Patriots.

When asked directly by the Inside Edition reporter if he’s ready to apologize to Brady or the Pats, Morgan answered with a succinct, “Nope.”

A laser shines on Tom Brady’s face during the fourth quarter of the AFC Championship Game in Kansas City. (Screen shot from WBZ-TV)

Morgan said that he didn’t think that the act of shining a laser at the Patriots’ quarterback would “go this far.”

The Patriots would of course go on to beat the Chiefs in overtime, with Brady leading two 75-yard touchdown drives plus another 65-yard touchdown drive late in the game, before moving on to beat the Rams in Super Bowl LII.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s