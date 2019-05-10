Veteran Tight End Kyle Rudolph Could Hit Trade Market SoonVeteran tight end Kyle Rudolph could become available on the trade market in the near future. If that happens, there's a very good chance the Patriots will be among the teams interested in his services.

Steve Belichick Says Rodney Harrison Was His Favorite Football PlayerWhen the Patriots acquired Rodney Harrison before the 2003 season, the hard-hitting safety turned a lot of New Englanders into fans very quickly. One of those newfound fans happened to be the head coach's son.

2019 NBA Draft Lottery: The Zion Williamson Sweepstakes ExplainedThe New York Knicks, Cleveland Cavaliers and Phoenix Suns have an equal chance to land the coveted top spot in the 2019 NBA Draft Lottery.

Patriots Reportedly Sign WR Dontrelle InmanThe Patriots made another move to bolster their wide receiver corps on Friday, reportedly signing veteran wide out Dontrelle Inman.

A Bright Spot For An Otherwise Disappointing Celtics Season: Jaylen BrownIf you're looking for a bright spot in the mess that was the 2018-19 Celtics, you certainly have to dig deep.