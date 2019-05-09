



WORCESTER (CBS) – “Her smile is just beautiful and her eyes are shining,” said Alyson Lowell, describing her favorite picture of her daughter. Gabby Lowell’s spirit is ever present in her mom’s home.

“She was the light of this family,” said Lowell.

That light was extinguished almost year ago. Gabby was walking home. She was in the crosswalk by Worcester’s Roosevelt School when she was hit by a car and killed. The driver was texting.

“At 9:08 when he hit my child and killed her was the last text that he sent to his mother which was a thumbs-up emoji,” said Lowell.

This week, the driver, who is now 21 years old, pleaded guilty to motor vehicular homicide by negligent operation. The judge sentenced him to probation and community service.

“He (the judge) gave him a slap on the wrist, so to me she got no justice at all,” said Lowell.

Under the law, she knew the driver, Tyler Hamilton, would not do anything more than two-and-half years in jail. She did not expect him to walk free out of the courtroom.

“He should be in jail. These laws have to change,” said Lowell.

Now, Alyson is on a mission to make texting and driving causing death a felony in the state, meaning tougher sentences. She has already set-up meetings with lawmakers.

“She died in vain,” said Lowell.

Gabby wanted to be veterinarian and better the world. Surrounded by her daughter’s pets, Alyson prepares to change the rules of the road for her only child.

“So I am going to try and do all I can to turn something that was so negative into a positive,” said Lowell.