Filed Under:Recall


WASHINGTON (CBS) – South Shore Furniture is recalling its Libra style three-drawer chests because they could seriously injure or kill a child.

The recall involving the Canadian company affects about 310,000 chests. They can pose an entrapment risk or become unstable if not anchored to the wall, and tip over onto children.

Read The Full Recall Notice

There has been a fatality involving a 2-year-old and an unanchored, empty chest. In another incident a child suffered bruises and scratches to his leg.

These chests were sold online at Walmart.com, Amazon.com and Target.com for about $60 from Oct. 2009 to July 2018.

One of the recalled chests. (Image credit: CPSC)

A list of model numbers being recalled can be found here.

Anyone who bought the recalled chests can either get a refund or install a free tip-over restraint kit.

