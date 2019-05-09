REVERE (CBS) – A Massachusetts State Police trooper showed that he’s also an animal lover by rescuing a coyote pup on Revere Beach Parkway Sunday night.
Trooper Carlo Mastromattei responded to a call for a wounded dog in the road but upon arrival he saw “a small frightened, solitary coyote pup” missing his mother, police said.
The trooper called environmental police and local animal control to try and get the coyote out of the busy roadway, but no one was available. Instead, Mastromattei called Ocean View Kennels, and owner Lisa Cutting helped get the small creature into a crate.
He took the coyote to his girlfriend, who also loves animals, and the pup stayed in her house overnight. It then went to Tufts Wildlife Clinic in Grafton, where veterinarians determined him to be healthy.
The plan is to bring the coyote to a wildlife specialist in the Berkshires, where he will be rehabilitated before an eventual release back into the wild.