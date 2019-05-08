Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – If you have Verizon Fios for cable, you may have noticed some problems with your set-top box the last few days.
You weren’t alone.
Customers called the company and took to social media to complain that their screens were freezing up repeatedly.
A Verizon spokesperson told WBZ-TV Wednesday that there’s been an “issue with software causing cable service interruptions.” The company would not say exactly how many customers were impacted.
Verizon said the issue has been “fixed and resolved as of this morning and all service should be restored.”